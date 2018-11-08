US Attorney General Resigns at Trumps Request

U.S. President Donald Trump forced his controversial Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign on Wednesday, setting up a possible showdown with newly energized Congressional Democrats over the investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.



Sessions, in a resignation letter to Trump, wrote that he was stepping down at "your request," accepting a fait accompli he'd long sought to avert despite Trump's repeated public humiliations of the attorney general over his recusal from oversight of the Russia probe.



The forced departure of Sessions, a former Republican Senator and early supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, capped a turbulent tenure that hit a rough patch in early 2017 when he stepped aside from the Russia investigation shortly after taking office.



Trump blamed the Sessions recusal for the speedy appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and over the course of the attorney general's 20-month tenure repeatedly castigated Sessions for failing to rein in what he called a "witch hunt" being led by Mueller and "17 Angry Democrats."



While undertaking a wholesale repeal of Obama-era policies and implementing Trump's tough-on-crime and immigration agenda, Sessions was increasingly shunned by the president, to the point that Trump told an interviewer earlier this year, "I don't have an attorney general."



In a pair of tweets Wednesday afternoon announcing Sessions' resignation, Trump thanked the attorney general for his service and said Matt Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff and a former U.S. attorney under former President George W. Bush, would take over as acting attorney general. A permanent replacement would be announced later, Trump said.



Though long expected, Sessions' departure fueled Democratic fears that Trump may be maneuvering to assert control over the Mueller investigation through a trusted appointee or possibly shut down it all together.



Congressional probe urged



Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee and a frequent Trump critic, urged Congress to investigate "the real reason" for the attorney general's "termination."



At a testy White House news conference earlier Wednesday, Trump said he could end the Mueller investigation "right now," but "I stay away from it ... I let it just go on."



Other Democratic Congressional leaders, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mark Warner issued nearly identical tweets urging Whitaker to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, citing his vocal criticism of the probe.



"Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general," Schumer tweeted.



Whitaker served as U.S. attorney for the southern district of Iowa from 2004 to 2009. According to his LinkedIn profile, he headed Foundations for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a self-described ethics watchdog, until September 2017, shortly before joining the Justice Department.

In an opinion piece for CNN.com in July 2017, two months after Mueller's appointment, Whitaker wrote that he agreed with Trump that investigating the president'sfinances fell outside Mueller's mandate and he urged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to limit the special counsel's authority.



'In charge of all matters'



Asked whether Whitaker would take control of the Russia probe, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said, "The acting attorney general is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice."



Flores did not directly answer questions about whether Whitaker had consulted or planned to consult Justice Department ethics experts on whether he should recuse himself from the Russia probe.



"We're following regular order here," she wrote via email.



John Malcolm, a former federal prosecutor now with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative research group, said he saw no reason for Whitaker to step aside.



"He is the acting attorney general. He has no reason to recuse himself," Malcolm told VOA.



Malcolm said Sessionsdid "a solid job of implementing the president's law enforcement priorities"he praised the attorney general for "protecting the integrity of the department and trying to keep it above politics."



It remains to be seen whether Trump will tap him for the job permanently and send his name to the Senate for confirmation.



Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and close Trump ally, tweeted that he looked "forward to working with President Trump to find a confirmable, worthy successor.