Unpaid Mighty Warriors Boycott Olympics Games Match Against Zambia

The Mighty Warriors on Sunday boycotted the second leg of an Olympics Games qualifier against Zambia, which was scheduled for Harare.

According to ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, some players were pulled out of the squad by local clubs following reports that they were not being properly paid their allowances by the football association.

“Some clubs pulled out their players and as a result we could not do anything about it,” Gwesela told ZBC.

He declined to discuss the issue with Studio 7. Black Rhinos has the largest number of players in the Mighty Warriors. The team was beaten 5-0 by Zambia in the first leg.

FIFA is expected to punish Zimbabwe for failing to fulfil the fixture as indications are that Zambia had a walkover on the Mighty Warriors.

FIFA recently turned down requests for the Sports and Recreation Commission to remove the ZIFA leadership.