Some Zimbabweans Seize Chamisa's Citizens Convergence for Change, Field Candidate for 2023 Presidential Election

A Zimbabwean, Varaidzo Musungo, has been handpicked by the National Convergence for Change (CCC) as the candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

In a letter said to have been submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) written by a person identified as the CCC secretary general, Ms. Farai Zhou, the organization advised the electoral body to send all inquiries to attorneys at T. Hara and Partners in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

The letter reads in part, "We can confirm that our party's president and 2023 is Ms. Varaidzo Musungo."

There was no comment from T. Hare and Partners on the issue, which has set social media on fire.

No further details were given by Zhou about the CCC, which is currently being led by Nelson Chamisa, whose MDC Alliance was seized recently by Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC formation.

Reacting to the letter, Chamisa’s spokesperson, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, said, “We have been telling people that (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa wants to rule Zimbabwe forever and will continue to rig elections. He is scared of President Nelson Chamisa. He is trying by all means to block Nelson Chamisa from contesting any elections.

“He knows that he will be defeated by Nelson Chamisa in any election. He can continue doing all this but this nation is in the hands of Zimbabweans. They are the owners of the country and not Zanu PF. People know that they want.”

ZEC spokesperson, Utloile Silaigwana, was not available for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.