United States Renews Restrictive Measures Imposed on Mugabe, Mnangagwa And Others

The United States Embassy says America has already notified the government that it will extend restrictive measures imposed on several Zanu PF officials, which are expected to expire soon.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy said, “Zimbabwe’s recent change in government offers an extraordinary opportunity for Zimbabwe to set itself on a new path to implement reforms that could allow the United States to re-engage in ways not previously possible. We welcome President Mnangagwa’s stated intentions to carry out political and economic reforms, but our engagement will be based on demonstrations of those reforms.”

It noted that “the President (Donald Trump) may sign a notice of continuation of the national emergency with respect to Zimbabwe. The continuation of this national emergency had been done yearly since 2003 and maintains sanctions implemented under Executive Orders 13288, 13391, and 13469 pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).”

The embassy further noted that the United States does not maintain sanctions against the people or the country of Zimbabwe. In 2003, the United States introduced targeted sanctions under Executive Order 13288 against individuals and entities undermining the democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe.

“More specifically, these sanctions, as well as the sanctions imposed in Executive Orders 13391 and 13469, target certain persons who, among other things, are senior officials of the Government of Zimbabwe, have participated in human rights abuses related to political repression, or have engaged in activities facilitating public corruption by senior officials.”

The sanctions do not prohibit trade with non-sanctioned individuals or entities. “Unless a transaction involves a blocked individual or entity, U.S. persons may conduct business in and trade with businesses in Zimbabwe and its people.”

Some of the top Zanu PF officials under targeted sanctions include President Emmerson Mnangagwa, former president Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, and several others accused of failing to conduct free and fair elections and human rights violations.