Trump Tweets Video, Says He Hopes to ‘Be Back Soon’

President Donald Trump has released a new video from the hospital in which he says he's starting to feel better and hopes to "be back soon."

In the four-minute video, Trump says he "wasn't feeling so well" when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But he said that "I feel much better now" and that "we're working hard to get me all the way back."

Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he's fighting for the millions of people around the world who have had the virus.

He said that while he could have stayed in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn't be "locked up in a room upstairs."

He also thanks the doctors and nurses who are treating him and the world leaders and Americans who have sent their good wishes.