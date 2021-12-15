UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres worked from his New York City home Wednesday after an announcement that his chief spokesperson and several other individuals the top diplomat had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

It was the second time in less than a week that the United Nations said Guterres had potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed reporters in an email late Wednesday that he had tested positive earlier in the day during "routine testing for work." He noted that he was "fully vaccinated and boosted" and experiencing very mild symptoms.

Dujarric gave his daily press briefing in person on Tuesday.

Guterres, 72, is also fully vaccinated and received his booster shot November 26.

He was due to address reporters in person Thursday, but in a follow-up note, Dujarric said that would be online instead because the U.N. chief "has come into contact with a number of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19." Dujarric said the secretary-general "has shown no symptoms and tested negative today."

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in New York City this month. Nearly 6 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated — about 71% of the population — according to data from the city's health department. The omicron variant has also been detected in the city.



