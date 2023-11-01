Ukraine Reports Widescale Russian Shelling of Its Cities, Villages

Russia shelled at least 118 settlements on Wednesday, more than in any other 24-hour period in the past year, Ukraine reported.

The shelling spanned 10 regions, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Overnight strikes reportedly killed two people, one in the region of Kharkiv and another in the Kherson region, according to local officials.

Daytime attacks killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four others in the southern city of Nikopol, with a strike in Zaporizhzhia killing a 52-year-old man.

Ukraine also said Russia attacked an oil refinery in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, and nearly 100 firefighters tried to put out the flames for hours. No casualties were reported in that strike.

Ukrainian forces have failed to make significant front-line advancements in their counteroffensive.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy defended the war strategies in a statement Tuesday, saying that expectations of rapid success weren't realistic and that some accomplishments had been taken for granted.

Russia has been increasing domestic weapons production and tapping foreign allies for support. According to The Associated Press, South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum on Wednesday said Seoul intelligence thought North Korea had shipped more than a million artillery shells to Russia via ships and other modes of transport since early August to help boost Russia’s warfighting capabilities in Ukraine.

Ukraine has also turned to its allies for support, with Western countries continuing to provide billions of dollars in aid and military materials.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.