U.S. ELECTION 2020: Protests erupt in US over delayed election results

US ELECTIONS: Supporters of President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden gathered at polling stations as election results were announced on Wednesday, while thousands of protesters marched.



Supporters of the president are demanding an end to the collection of votes among the undecided.



Trump supporters chanted "Stop counting!" in Detroit. "Stop stealing!" they said in Phoenix.



Democrat Joe Biden's supporters are also saying, "Count all the votes, count any votes."

