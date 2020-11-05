Accessibility links

U.S. ELECTION 2020: Protests erupt in US over delayed election results

Dozens of Republican supporters of President Donald Trump gathered around the country as the election results were announced on Wednesday, while thousands of pro-presidential protesters marched. seeking to stop counting.

Supporters of the president are demanding an end to the collection of votes among the undecided.

Trump supporters chanted "Stop counting!" in Detroit. "Stop stealing!" they said in Phoenix.

Democrat Joe Biden's supporters are also saying, "Count all the votes, count any votes."
Election 2020 Protests Las Vegas
1 Election 2020 Protests Las Vegas
Election 2020 Protests Phoenix
2 Election 2020 Protests Phoenix
Election 2020 Massachusetts Protests
3 Election 2020 Massachusetts Protests
Election 2020 Protests Washington
4 Election 2020 Protests Washington

