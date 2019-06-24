Turmoil in Zanu PF As Youth League Accuses Top Officials of Corruption

Zanu PF have ordered over 15 top party officials, including administration secretary Obert Mpofu, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, former Transport Minister Joram Gumo and central bank governor John Mangudya, not to visit the ruling party offices until they clear their names on unspecified corruption charges.

In a press conference in Harare, Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, said most of the party officials have been linked with cases of corruption.

Other Zanu PF officials named by Matutu are Wicknel Chivayo, Mlungisi Moyo, Elizabeth Mutsvangwa, Henrietta Rushywa, Nevile Mutsvangwa, Prisca Mupfumira, Tongayi Muzenda, Lipson Mhonda, Dr. Shar and Tafadzwa Musarara of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.

Matutu said, “We are ready to provide evidence in court about issues of corruption linked to these people.”

VOA Studio 7 were unable to reach most of the named Zanu PF officials. Gumbo told VOA Zimbabwe Service the allegations levelled against him were untrue.