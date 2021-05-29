Zamalek of Egypt to Clash With Tunisia's US Monastir in Basketball Africa League Finals

Zamalek of Egypt beat Petro de Luanda of Angola 89-71 in the semifinals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) game in Kigali on Saturday and US Monastir of Tunisia thrashed Patriots of Rwanda 87-46.

Egypt will clash with Tunisia in the finals of the games in Kigali.

Angola and Patriots will battle it out for third place before the main game Sunday.

These are the inaugural games of the BAL, which featured 12 teams.

Some of the teams that were eliminated in the early stages of the BAL inaugural games are Algeria – GS Pétroliers; Cameroon – FAP; Madagascar – GNBC; Mali – AS Police; Morocco – AS Salé; Mozambique – Ferroviaro de Maputo; Nigeria – Rivers Hoopersv; Senegal – As Douanesv.

The BAL is supported by the NBA, FIBA and Voice of America.