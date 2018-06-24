Trump: Deport Illegal Immigrants Immediately, No Court Hearings

U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for immediately deporting illegal immigrants entering the United States with "no Judges or Court Cases."

In a string of Twitter comments, Trump declared, "We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country...," contending that "Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order."

The U.S. leader claimed that the U.S. immigration law is "laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years."

The United States for years has granted court hearings to migrants fleeing from Mexico and Central American countries, and from elsewhere in the world, and looking for better economic fortunes in the United States.

Trump's tough demand to end that legal process would face stiff opposition in Congress, which for years has been stalemated on changes to U.S. immigration policies and unable to enact new migration laws.

He said, "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came."

He renewed his demand that "Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!"



Earlier, Trump again blamed opposition Democrats for the impasse over U.S. immigration policies

"Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST," Trump said on Twitter. He declared that his administration is "doing a far better job" than that of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in controlling illegal immigration, "but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!"

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told CNN, "This is a mess that goes back decades. We don't have the capacity to handle all the migrants showing up" at the U.S. border.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is still planning to vote this week on comprehensive immigration policy changes after last week defeating a tougher version of new immigration controls.

Trump supported both of the bills being considered by the House, but then said Republican lawmakers were wasting their time and should abandon the effort until after the November elections in hopes that Republicans would increase the majorities they hold in both chambers and would have an easier time passing immigration policy changes to their liking.

Democrats, however, have hopes of retaking control of at least one of the chambers, with U.S. analysts say they have a better chance of regaining control of the House, where all 435 seats are being contested.