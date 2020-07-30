Trump Floats Idea of Delaying Presidential Election

U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the first time, raised the idea of delaying the November presidential election, alleging, without providing evidence, that an increase in mail-in voting would cause more voter fraud.



“With Universal Mail-In Voting … 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

A change in the date of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, like all federal elections, would require an act of Congress.



Despite Trump’s claims, there is no evidence of extensive mail-in voter fraud, even in states that allow all mail-in voting. Election security experts maintain that voter fraud in any form in the U.S. is rare.

