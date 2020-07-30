Accessibility links

Trump Floats Idea of Delaying Presidential Election

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the first time, raised the idea of delaying the November presidential election, alleging, without providing evidence, that an increase in mail-in voting would cause more voter fraud.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting … 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

A change in the date of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, like all federal elections, would require an act of Congress.

Despite Trump’s claims, there is no evidence of extensive mail-in voter fraud, even in states that allow all mail-in voting. Election security experts maintain that voter fraud in any form in the U.S. is rare.

