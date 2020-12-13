Trump Defiant as US Electors Prepare to Finalize Biden Victory

A day before the U.S. Electoral College meets to formally pick Democrat Joe Biden as America’s next president, Donald Trump continues to deny the results of the November 3 election, buoyed by thousands of supporters who rallied in Washington to back the president’s failed efforts to overturn his defeat at the polls.

America’s presidential contests are not complete until constitutionally mandated electors from all 50 states, drawn proportionally to their population and mirroring their representation in Congress, meet to cast their votes. Except in two U.S. states, each state’s electors all vote for the presidential contender who won their state.

With all states having certified election results, Biden won 306 electoral votes — 36 more than he needs to become president — compared to Trump’s 232 votes. Absent a court-sanctioned delay, the presidential electors are expected to finalize Biden’s victory Monday.

Federal and state courts have rejected dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn or nullify election results in battleground states Biden won by varying margins. Most recently, late Friday the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate results in four states, all but terminating any pathway for Trump to overturn the election outcome through the courts.

Trump nevertheless remains combative and has signaled he is not giving up.

“WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT,” the president tweeted Saturday. An hour earlier, he wrote, “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE.”

Trump took to Twitter as thousands of his most ardent supporters gathered in Washington to march and chant for the president to remain in office. Similar demonstrations occurred in several U.S. states where Trump’s legal team has unsuccessfully challenged Biden victories.

Sporadic street clashes broke out between Trump backers and opponents. Four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and 23 people were arrested, according to Washington’s municipal police department.