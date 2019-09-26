Traumatized Abducted Zimbabwe Doctor to Undergo Psychological, Neurological Tests in South Africa

Zimbabwean doctor Peter Magombeyi, who was abducted by suspected state security agents, allegedly tortured and dumped in Nyabira near Harare and later admitted to a local hospital, is expected to be examined by psychologists and neurologists in South Africa, according to the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights.

Dr. Fortune Nyamande, spokesperson of the ZADHR, says a team of specialist doctors is set to examine Dr. Magombeyi, leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association, who is in South Africa following a High Court order compelling the police to allow him to undergo treatment in that country.

Dr. Nyamande says, “The doctor during his ordeal is suspected to have been tortured and is deeply traumatized. So, his doctors have identified that he needs a psychological evaluation and he also needs to be seen by specialist doctors, neurologists and other related specialists who would be able to make sure that his mental state is worked on so that he will be able to return to full health as soon as possible.”

He says doctors are trying to establish what happened to Dr. Magombeyi when he was missing. Dr. Nyamande noted, without giving specific figures, that his organization will take care of his medical bills. Police declined to discuss the latest developments, saying only his lawyers are in a position to talk about this issue.

Dr. Nyamande says they are happy that Dr. Magombeyi is now in South Africa where his security is also guaranteed.

The doctor was abducted by unknown assailants at a time members of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association are on strike demanding an increase in their pay. Each doctor is currently earning less than US$200 per month.



