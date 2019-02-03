Accessibility links

FC Platinum Bite The Dust, Face Elimination from CAF Champions League

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza

WASHINGTON — 

Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum are on the brink of elimination from
the CAF Champions League and need a miracle to survive following their
shock 1-0 home defeat to visiting AC Horoya of Guinea on Saturday.

The Zimbabweans are now bottom of the four-team table with one point,
four points behind joint leaders Orlando Pirates and Esperance, and
three points behind third-placed AC Horoya.

With two tough away matches to AC Horoya and Orlando Pirates, FC
Platinum will have to play more than they have done in the past if they are to take one of the two slots in Group B that are reserved for the quarter finalists.

The Zimbabweans need to win all their three remaining matches
too qualify for the last eight.

