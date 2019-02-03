FC Platinum Bite The Dust, Face Elimination from CAF Champions League

Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum are on the brink of elimination from

the CAF Champions League and need a miracle to survive following their

shock 1-0 home defeat to visiting AC Horoya of Guinea on Saturday.

The Zimbabweans are now bottom of the four-team table with one point,

four points behind joint leaders Orlando Pirates and Esperance, and

three points behind third-placed AC Horoya.

With two tough away matches to AC Horoya and Orlando Pirates, FC

Platinum will have to play more than they have done in the past if they are to take one of the two slots in Group B that are reserved for the quarter finalists.

The Zimbabweans need to win all their three remaining matches

too qualify for the last eight.