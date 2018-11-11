Topless Female Protesters Approach Trump Motorcade in Paris

French police arrested two topless female protesters Sunday on the Champs-Elysees where France was holding a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

One of the women was apprehended within just a few meters of the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump as it approached the site. She had the words "Fake Peacemaker" written across her chest.

Femen, the radical feminist activist group, based in Paris, appeared to take responsibility for the demonstration.

Femen leader Inna Shevchenko wrote on Twitter: "FEMEN activists 'welcomed' the cortege of @realDonaldTrump twice on his way to Arc de Triumph."

The incident is likely to raise questions about security lapses at the event.

Most of the world leaders attending the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris were transported to the site in buses.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin chose not to ride on the buses. The White House says Trump's arrival was dictated by “security protocols.”