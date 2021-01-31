Zimbabwe Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Dies

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jethro Ndlovu, has died.

In a statement, acting Foreign Affairs Minister Professor Amon Murwira said Ndlovu died after a short illness at a local hospital.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Embassy in Ankara said, “The Embassy wishes to announce the sad and untimely passing on of Zimbabwe`s Ambassador to the UAE, HE. J.N. Ndlovu. We commiserate with the Ndlovu family and the nation at large at this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

At the same time, the Sunday Mail reports that former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mutasa North, Luke Phibion Masamvu, died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday.

The newspaper reports that the late 62 year-old legislator is survived by 12 wives and 79 children.

Fifteen Zimbabweans died of COVID-19 on Saturday and 321 tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

“As at 30 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 33,273 confirmed cases, including 25,361 recoveries and 1,193 deaths.”