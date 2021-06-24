Zanu PF's Patrick Chinamasa Says No Diaspora Vote for Zimbabweans Living in Other Nations

Zanu PF acting political commissar, Patrick Chinamasa, says Zimbabwe won’t set up election centers outside Zimbabwe during national polls unless the nation makes the necessary constitutional amendments and targeted sanctions imposed on some top Zanu PF officials are removed.

Speaking at a press conference monitored on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and 263Chat, Chinamasa said Zimbabweans living in the diaspora are free to go home and register to vote and then go back to vote at their own expense.

But irate Zimbabweans living in the diaspora say Chinamasa’s remarks are retrogressive as all citizens have a right to vote as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

More details to follow …