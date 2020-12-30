Thokozani Khupe Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Movement for Democratic Change’s Thokozani Khupe has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Wednesday, Khupe said, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.”

Her spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni confirmed that Khupe has contracted COVID-19.

“She wasn’t feeling well this morning and she decided to go and get herself tested. This afternoon the results came out confirming that indeed her suspicions are true. I spoke to her about an hour ago and she was in high spirits, always working and she is going to take it a bit slow now, rest a bit.

“We just hope that this did not happen as a result of our EOC (Extraordinary Congress) over the weekend but she is in high spirits and she wants the country to know that corona(virus) is real and we must take all precautionary measures to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 … Wash our hands, keep social distancing, keep our masks on, avoid gatherings and have a prosperous new year.”

Khupe stormed out of the party’s Extraordinary Congress on Sunday, claiming that then MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mzonzora, was using a parallel voters’ roll to allegedly rig the presidential election. Mwonzora won the election.

She shook hands with party members, including party presidential aspirants Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Mwonzora, and large numbers of MDC-T activists.

According to Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health, 300 local people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The country, which has recorded 360 deaths since March this year, has more than 13,600 people that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11,154 recoveries.

Johns Hopkins University reports that worldwide there are more than 83 million people that have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 1,8 million people have succumbed to the disease.

America has recorded 20 million COVID-19 cases and more than 340,000 deaths.