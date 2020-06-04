Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T Takes Over Morgan Tsvangirai House

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khupe claims that it has taken over Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

According to some MDC-T activists, several party members visited the office Thursday evening in Harare, which was being used by Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, and asked the youth found in the building to leave.

MDC-T’s organizing secretary for Harare province, Rhino Mashaya, told VOA Studio 7 that they took over the office without a fight.

“Some of the MDC Alliance youth guarding the premises called our members and asked them to take over the offices. Our youth in the Harare central business district went there and did that. There was no resistance at all as that office belongs to us.”

He dismissed as “wishful thinking” reports that the MDC-T was assisted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in taking over the building.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Sibanda recently attacked MDC-T saying the party is now allegedly working with Zanu PF in an attempt to cripple the opposition party.

The Supreme Court sometime this year ruled that Chamisa is not the legitimate leader of the MDC and ordered it to hold an extraordinary congress to replace the late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.