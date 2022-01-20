Suspended Thokozani Khupe Hits Back, Says Mwonzora No Longer MDC-T President After Declaring Himself MDC Alliance Leader

Thokozani Khupe says Douglas Mwonzora expelled himself from the Movement for Democratic Change when he declared himself leader of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

Her attorney, Nqobani Sithole, told VOA Zimbabwe Service that Khupe, who was suspended today by Mwonzora for allegedly flouting some provisions of the MDC-T’s constitution, is no longer the leader of the party.

Reacting to Khupe’s explusion, Sithole said, “Khupe received a letter from Douglas Togarepi Mwonwora indicating that Khupe has been suspended due to some issues. As Khupe’s lawyers when we went through the suspension letter we noted that it’s just a piece of paper with no meaningful content.

“Mwonzora is the one who is no longer in the party. There are many people who were expelled from the party after they declared that they were members of other parties. Mwonzora wrote a letter to ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) on January 3, 2022, saying he is the leader or president of the MDC Alliance. As a result, a person who is the leader of the MDC Alliance cannot say he is expelling a member of the MDC-T. So, this issue of suspending a person who is not a member of his party is null and void. It does not work that way.”

More details to follow …