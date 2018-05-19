Khupe MDC Election Manifesto Launch Flops, Party Attacks Nelson Chamisa Group

The Movement for Democratic Change formation led by Thokozani Khupe failed to launch its election manifesto on Saturday claiming that it was blocked by members of the Nelson Chamisa MDC-T group.

The party’s secretary general Nixon Nyikadzino claimed the leadership of the party and its supporters were threatened with unspecified action by the so-called MDC-T Vanguard, a security arm of the party led by Chamisa.

“The Nelson Chamisa cabal, so to speak, stopped most of our members from coming to this launch by perpetrating political violence in different constituencies and areas in order to send a wrong signal that we don’t have people and yet we have people.

“Our launch in Bulawayo and our Congress in Bulawayo was a testimony in itself that we are a political party that is supported by the majority of people of Zimbabwe nationally, regionally and internationally.”

The Chamisa-led MDC-T dismissed these allegations as wishful thinking with Harare Youth Assembly secretary general, Denford Ngadziwore, saying they can’t waste their time chasing people who don’t know what they are doing.

“Whatever they are saying they are showing a lot of desperation. They failed to get people here in Harare and now they are blaming us for everything not going according to their plans.”

The party was expected to launch its election manifesto titled ‘Building an Economy to Support Transformation’ focusing on creating jobs for millions of Zimbabweans through revamping collapsed industries and attracting foreign direct investment.

Chamisa and Khupe clashed soon after the death of MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon, a few months ago.