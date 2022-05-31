Livetalk, The Connection, May 31, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

On LiveTalk, The Connection, tonight we are talking about political violence and efforts by some civil society organizations to foster peace and tolerance among the youth from different political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections. We talk to Godfrey Kurauone of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and Ruth Chomola of the organization 4 H Zimbabwe. Mabutho Moyo of Zanu PF had promised to join the discussion but backed out at the last minute saying he had another engagement.
