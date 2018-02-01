Suspected Zanu PF Activists Attack Former Zimbabwe VP Joice Mujuru

People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate Joice Mujuru was today attacked by suspected ZANU PF youth in Harare before attending a rally in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare.

According to Methuseli Moyo, deputy spokesperson of Mujuru’s opposition National People’s Party, the former Zimbabwean vice president was rushed to hospital where she was treated and discharged after she was hit by one of the stones thrown at the crowd by the suspected ruling party youth.

Moyo said, “A barrage of stones were thrown at her. She survived a brutal attempt on her life thanks to the PRC youth who formed a wall around her. Several members of the PRC Youth Assembly were injured in the process.”

Police say they are investigating the issue.

Mujuru blamed the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the attack, which resulted in her and several members of her party, seeking treatment at local hospitals.

“Everybody must know that this government is not a people’s government,” she said. “It came by force and if they see people doing things in peace, they are not happy.”

Political violence has claimed many lives in Zimbabwe over the years, especially during national elections.