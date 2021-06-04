Supreme Court Frees 2 MDC Activists Jailed for Killing Zimbabwe Policeman

The Supreme Court has freed Last Maengehama and Tungamirai Madzokere after they successfully appealed against their conviction by the High Court for murdering a policeman in Harare’s Glenview suburb in 2011.
The two were locked up for up to 20 years in jail for killing Inspector Petros Mutedza, who was part of a reaction team that had been dispatched to the suburb to stop an MDC protest.
They were jailed with Yvonne Musarurwa, who was set free and is now an MDC-T lawmaker.
More details to follow …
Facebook Forum