Supreme Court Frees 2 MDC Activists Jailed for Killing Zimbabwe Policeman

FILE: Police surround opposition party supporters who had gathered to hear a speech by the country's top opposition leader in Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

The Supreme Court has freed Last Maengehama and Tungamirai Madzokere after they successfully appealed against their conviction by the High Court for murdering a policeman in Harare’s Glenview suburb in 2011.

The two were locked up for up to 20 years in jail for killing Inspector Petros Mutedza, who was part of a reaction team that had been dispatched to the suburb to stop an MDC protest.

They were jailed with Yvonne Musarurwa, who was set free and is now an MDC-T lawmaker.

More details to follow …

