Studio 7 Livetalk: Diaspora Forum - January 13, 2021
Hosts Chris Gande and Jonga Kandemiiri of VOA Studio 7's Livetalk Diaspora Forum, discuss the move by the U.S. Congress to impreach outgoing President Donald Trump, as the nation awaits the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, on January 20th. This would be Trump's second impeachiment.
