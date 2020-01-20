Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zimbabwe Students Stage Protest Over Deteriorating Situation in Schools

  • Gibbs Dube
Njube High School students speaking with a provincial education official in Bulawayo.

See comments

WASHINGTON — 

Students at Zimbabwe’s Njube High School in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, staged a public protest Monday over the deteriorating situation in schools where teachers are on strike and parents are crying foul on steep education costs.

The students, carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official portrait, marched for almost five kilometers along one of the highways to the city’s central business district to present their grievances to provincial education officials.

Njube High School in Bulawayo ...
Njube High School in Bulawayo ...

The students told District Schools Inspector Zanele Muyambo that they need urgent government intervention on the deteriorating education situation in schools where there are no teachers even if their parents have paid huge sums of money for their learning.

Muyambo promised to deliver their grievances to the relevant authorities.

More details to follow …

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG