Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

State Media: Zimbabwe Suspends Top Prosecutor

  • VOA News
FILE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa announces the date for the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 30, 2018.

Reuters Staff

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has suspended its top prosecutor, Ray Goba, for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases among other allegations, state media said on Friday.

Goba, Zimbabwe’s prosecutor general, is also accused of travelling abroad despite being restricted from doing so, according to The Herald newspaper, a mouthpiece for the government.

Reuters could not reach Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority for comment. (Reporting by Alfonce Mbizwo Writing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG