South Africa's Zuma Opens Anti-corruption Probe

South African President Jacob Zuma Tuesday announced a corruption probe into the highest levels of the state, after parliament indicated it would move to impeach him.

On December 13, a South African court ruled that a commission be set up within 30 days to carry out such an inquiry.

"The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owner, the people of South Africa, is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty," Zuma said in a statement, the French news agency reported, adding, "I have decided to appoint a commission of inquiry."

Last month, the ruling ANC elected Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader to replace Zuma, who stepped down amid corruption allegations, but will remain South Africa's president until nationwide elections in 2019.