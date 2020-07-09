South Africa Disco Queen Patricia Majalisa Dies

South African disco queen, Patricia Majalisa, has died.

In a message posted on the late Dan Tshanda’s Facebook page, Sylvia Tshanda and Dalom Stable said the world has lost a music icon, leader and great entertainer.

“It is with sadness, regret, anguish and sorrow that I announce the passing of the Disco Queen, Patricia Majalisa. Her untimely death has left us and tens of 1000s fans around the world in shock.

“Majalisa leaves a legacy behind, she graced the stage, she lit parties and dominated the radio stations across Africa and beyond, both at the times when she was with Dalom Stable and when she wasn't.”

Sylvia and Dalom Stable said her music “united all across different cultural, racial and linguistic divides, not only in Africa but the world over.”

Majalisa, who had thousands of fans in South Africa, Zimbabwe and other countries, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital Thursday after complaining of some health problems.

Her spokesperson, Osca P, and manager, Oska Tee, confirmed her death, but could not disclose the cause of her death.

Majalisa was recruited by the late South African music guru, Dan Tshanda, to the Dalom Stable, in the 1980s. She produced several albums, including the smash hit, Akulalwa Yiyawa.