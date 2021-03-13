Popular South African TV Star Menzi Ngubane Dies

South African television actor, Menzi Ngubane, has died, according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The SABC reports that Ngubane - known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo between 2003 and 2013 on the soap Generations and as Judas on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya - was admitted to a local hospital recently due to a recurring kidney ailment.

The late 56 year-old also featured in other South African television shows, including Kwakhala Nyonini, Yizo Yizo, Ashes to Ashes, Gold Diggers and Heist.

The SABC reports that Ngubani suffered a kidney failure in 2015 and received one from a donor.