Zanu PF Politburo Member, Spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo Dies

Zanu PF Politiburo member and party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, has died.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Moyo (76) died today of an undisclosed illness at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Moyo joined, who Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle in 1968 under Zapu, received his military training in Russia and Cuba after he completed his Social Science studies in Zambia.

The Herald reports that Moyo attended the Lancaster House meeting in London with Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

He was appointed Home Affairs permanent secretary in 1980.