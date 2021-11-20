South Africans Attacking Foreigners in Polokwane Following Arrest of Undocumented Zimbabwean 'Serial' Killer

Some South Africans in Limpopo region’s Polokwane area have brutally attacked several Zimbabweans following the appearance in court of Themba Prince Willard Dube, who is facing charges of kidnapping and killing seven women.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Timeslive, the 36-year-old Zimbabwean lured the women promising to seek employment for them.

SABC reports that the undocumented Zimbabwean allegedly dumped their bodies in different locations around Polokwane.

A phone he was using allegedly belonged to one of the victims.

The seven women who were killed between August and October this year are Sarah Mothiba, Moleboheng Mothibeli, Khomotso Makhura, Sanah Sinyatsi, Andrea Cholo, Chisimango Gumbo and Jane Letswalo.

Infuriated locals have been captured in various videos stoning people said to be Zimbabweans living in Polokwane.

Police in Limpopo region were unreachable for comment.