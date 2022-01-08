Senegal Team in Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations After 3 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Senegal's national soccer team's flight arrived in Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations after three more players and six members of the backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Senegalese soccer federation named the players on Wednesday as Pape Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and Mame Thiam. They and six members of the management team tested positive on Tuesday, when the squad was scheduled to fly to Cameroon, the federation said.

Federation spokesperson Kara Thioune said the three players and six officials would remain behind in Dakar until they return negative tests.

The African Cup starts on Sunday and Senegal has little time before its first game of the tournament against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Senegal, with stars like Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, is one of the favorites after losing in the final at the last African Cup.