Sacked Warriors Coach Gets US$90,000 Severance Package

Fired Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, has been offered a US$90,000 severance package after a disastrous performance in the 2022 and Africa Africa Cup of Nations games.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, the Zimbabwe Football Association’s offer comes at a time Logarusic has already been paid over $133,000 in salaries and allowances following his appointment in February last year.

The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that Logarusic has already been paid US$33,000 of the US$90,000 severance package.

The newspaper could not say if Logarusic has accepted or declined the offer. Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, and Logarusic were unavailable for comment as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.

The Warriors only won a single game in 14 matches under Logarusic. He was fired together with the entire technical bench comprising assistant coaches Benjani Mwaruwari, Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderayi Ndiraya.

Zifa appointed Norman Mapeza as an interim Warriors coach following the sacking Logarusic.

Mapeza will be assisted by Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro and Highlanders’ Mandla Mpofu with Energy Murambadoro coming in as the new goalkeepers’ coach.

Surprisingly, the new set up does not include Benjani Mwaruwari, who was expected to bounce back after being fired along with Logarusic. - VOA