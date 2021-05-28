Patriots of Rwanda Beat Mozambique's Ferroviàrio de Maputo to Qualify for Basketball Africa League Semifinals

The Patriots Basketball Club (Rwanda) defeated Ferroviàrio de Maputo (Mozambique), 73-71, in the quarterfinals of the BAL Playoffs.

Kenneth Gasana recorded a game-high 23 points for Patriots B.B.C. while Aristide Mugabe added 18 points and 4 rebounds in the victory.

Demarcus Holland tallied 13 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists for Maputo in the losing effort. With the win, Patriots B.B.C. advances to the Semifinals of the BAL Playoffs, while Maputo falls out of the playoffs.

At the same time, Union Sportive Monastirienne (Tunisia) defeated Association Sportives des Douanes (Senegal), 86-62, in the quarterfinals of the BAL Playoffs.

Majoc Ater James recorded 17 points and 6 rebounds for U.S. Monastir, while Radhouane Slimane added 16 points and 9 rebounds in the victory.

Cheikh Bamba Diallo tallied 15 points for A.S. Douanes in the losing effort. With the win, U.S. Monastir advances to the Semifinals of the BAL Playoffs, while A.S. Douanes falls out of the playoffs. (VOA)