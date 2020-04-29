Zimbabwe Blocks Rent Payments As Coronavirus Lockdown Continues

The Zimbabwean government has ordered landlords to stop collecting rentals until the current coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the government says mortgage entities would also be expected to stop taking any legal action against landlords delaying to pay the required installments.

The newspaper quoted Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as saying this action was taken at a Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday.

“Further measures taken include the following, that His Excellency the president consider promulgation of Presidential Regulations to give relief to both tenants and landlords during the lockdown period. That both residential and commercial properties be afforded a moratorium on evictions in respect of applicable lease obligations due for the period from April to the end of the lockdown including payment of rentals due for those months.”

“Rent deferrals should be free of any interest or penalties of whatever nature,” continued the recommendation. Home owners and landlords who, as a result of delayed rent, had to delay repayments of mortgage obligations would be entitled to the same relief under the same conditions.”

Zimbabwe has been under a coronavirus lockdown for more than three weeks amid concerns of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The country has so far recorded 32 cases of people who have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Some of them have died.

More details to follow