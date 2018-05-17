Fierce Zanu PF Critic Zvorwadza Attacks Opposition for Demanding Electoral Reforms

Vendors leader Stan Zvorwadza says indications are that this year's general elections in Zimbabwe will be more credible than previous elections.

Zvorwadza, who leads the National Vendors Union, told an election symposium in Harare that this year’s election is expected to be more transparent than previous elections when the country was ruled by former president Robert Mugabe.

The vendors leader blamed opposition parties for the lack of electoral reforms, saying they are always buys misleading locals on state programs.

Zvorwadza, who has in the past been beaten up severely by the government for demanding electoral reforms and good governance, claimed that opposition parties are unfairly calling for electoral reforms when the country is about to conduct crucial general elections.

“They should have started campaigning soon after the 2013 general elections. It’s now impossible to have electoral reforms with just two months before the forthcoming general elections.”

Zvorwadza said some opposition leaders pressed their followers to turn down state land under the country’s agrarian reforms while they were getting pieces of land from the government.

“They are hypocrites. Opposition party leaders tell people to avoid certain state programs yet they dine with ruling party leaders at night. This is not right.”

His remarks attracted a stern rebuke from National Constitutional Party leader, Lovemore Madhuku, who is also a university professor.

Madhuku said Zvorwadza was not telling the truth as nothing has changed since the 2013 general elections.

Some opposition parties like the Movement for Democratic Change now led by Nelson Chamisa has been boycotting national elections for some time, demanding the leveling of the electoral field as a precondition for participating in any polls.

The MDC-T lost to Zanu PF in the 2013 general elections, described by the opposition as a shame following claims of rigging by the Electoral Commission in favor of the ruling party.

The Zanu PF government has dismissed such claims as wishful thinking.

In a related development, Fortune Chasi told reporters that the opposition in Zimbabwe is no longer in a position to block the Zimbabwe Electoral Amendment Bill, which is expected to be passed into law by President Mnangagwa.

Chasi said local people can now only express their discontentment over the piece of legislation through their Members of Parliament or writing letters of protest to parliament and relevant ministries.

The law does not contain some provisions suggested by the opposition, which wanted the Zimbabwe Electoral Amendment Bill to incorporate a provision compelling the government and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to allow all political parties to monitor the printing of ballot papers.

The Bill was passed by Senate on Wednesday.