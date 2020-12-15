Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Win

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the November U.S. presidential election.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin wished Biden “every success” and expressed confidence that the United States and Russia can “help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world.”

Putin added he is “ready for interaction and contact” with Biden.

Numerous world leaders have called Biden to offer their congratulations and discuss cooperation with the new U.S. administration that will take office in January.

Putin had said he would wait until the U.S. election results were official, which happened Monday with the Electoral College confirming Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.