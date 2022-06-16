Accessibility links

Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: We are talking about the impact of political violence on women. Guests: Khethiwe Bhebhe (political activist), Victress Mathuthu (Zim Imbokodo), Nomthandazo Nkomazana (political activist) and Alex Gakanje (Zanu PF Youth League). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Jonga Kandemiiri

