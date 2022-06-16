Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: We are talking about the impact of political violence on women. Guests: Khethiwe Bhebhe (political activist), Victress Mathuthu (Zim Imbokodo), Nomthandazo Nkomazana (political activist) and Alex Gakanje (Zanu PF Youth League). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Jonga Kandemiiri