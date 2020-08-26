Zimbabwe Political Activist Patson Dzamara Dies

Political activist Patson Dzamara, whose brother Itai was abducted in 2015 by suspected state security agents in 2015 for denouncing then President Robert Mugabe, has died.

According to his relatives, Dzamara passed away today of cancer of the colon.

A few days ago, Dzamara posted a message on Twitter thanking people for showing their support after it was revealed that he had cancer.

He said, “I am humbled at the amount of people who have shared strength with me in the past few days. The outpouring of assistance and goodwill in many forms is heartening. Together we will testify. Thank you. Mega blessings.”

Many people are paying tribute to Dzamara, who was arrested several times, for staging protests demanding the safe return of his brother.

In his condolence message, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said, “I’m so devastated..Just received bad news from the Dzamaras.The young Dr Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!”

Pastor Evan Mawarire said in a tweet, “Words fail me. I'm completely devastated. Rest in peace my dear friend and brother Patson Dzamara. Inga wani you said just before surgery that you'd make it nhai Patson?? He didn't make it my friends. The young man is gone. I can't believe it.”

Zimbabwe’s Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana said, “I learnt of the passing on of @PatsonDzamara with sadness and grief. His passing on at such a young age puts us in touch with our mortality and the feebleness of life to which we hold no control. My heartfelt condolences to the Dzamara family, his friends and colleagues. MHSRIP.”

Hundreds of people are also expressing similar sentiments on various social media platforms saying Zimbabwe has lost a fighter for freedom and justice.

Dzamara’s brother, Itai, was the leader of a protest movement, Occupy Africa Unity Square, which called for the resignation of then president Mugabe, claiming that he was failing to properly led the country.

Itai was allegedly abducted by state security agents while he was at a barbershop in Harare.