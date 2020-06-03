Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Police Arrest MDC Alliance Youth Leader

  • Gibbs Dube
FILE: MDC supporters protesting in the streets of Harare.
MARYLAND — 

Police have arrested Movement for Democratic Change Alliance Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole, for allegedly participating in a gathering to instigate public violence.

In a statement, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said Sithole “is charged under Section 7 of the Criminal Code which related to participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, for breaching Section 5 of Statutory Instrument 99/2020 (the COVID19 Regulations) which prohibit public gatherings that exceed 50 people.”

Mahere said Sithole’s arrest “is yet another in the growing list of coordinated, trumped up charges against the MDC Alliance and its affiliates.”

More details to follow …

