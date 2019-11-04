Accessibility links

News

Zimbabwe Minister Netted on Corruption Charges Involving $3.7 Million

Air Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office, which allegedly resulted in government losing millions of dollars in shady deals.

The State claims in its court outline that Gumbo, who was minister of transport when the shady deals occurred, is facing charges of abuse of office involving $3.7 million.

Gumbo allegedly directed a quasi state-owned airline, Zimbabwe Airways, to use and renovate his sister’s house in Harare as it headquarters.

The charge sheet reads in part, “… The accused corruptly and single-handedly picked his sister Mavis Gumbo’s house whose address is Number 1436 Glentwin, Chishawasha Hills, as the headquarters for Zimbabwe Airways.”

More details to follow

