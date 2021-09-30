Police Arrest MDC Alliance Activists, Journalists at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Stakeholders' Meeting

Several opposition Movement for Democratic Change activists, including Harare province’s Youth Assembly secretary Denford Ngadziore, and at least 10 journalists have been arrested at the offices of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)

In a statement, Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe of the Harare Province Women’s Assembly, said the MDC Alliance activists wanted to attend a stakeholders meeting convened by ZEC, focusing on the 2023 general elections.

“As the Harare Province Women’s Assembly we demand the immediate release of our youth secretary and all the innocent journalists. ZEC has been turned into a political weapon for the regime and this must be stopped,” said Kadzombe.

MDC Alliance activists were yesterday barred by ZEC from attending the meeting amid reports that the commission needed clearance from state security agents and other organs of the government before allowing the party’s followers to attend stakeholders’ meetings.

ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, was unreachable for comment as she was not responding to calls on her mobile phone.

ZEC argues that there is a dispute over the MDC Alliance name between Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T.

Mwonzora claims that he is the leader of the MDC Alliance.