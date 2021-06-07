Zimbabwean Who Captured Former Archbishop Pius Ncube’s Highly Publicized Residence ‘Romance’ Takes His Own Life

A Zimbabwean, who planted cameras at the former head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo, allegedly took his own life in the city Sunday, according to the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Ernest Tekere, a former Criminal Investigations Department officer who was also the managing director of Home Guard Security Services and Central Intelligence Organization informer, hanged himself in his office. The motive of the alleged suicide is still unknown.

He took photos and videos of Archbishop Ncube in compromising positions with his married secretary, the late Rosemary Sibanda at his then official residence at St. Mary’s Cathedral in 2007. He was summoned to the Vatican and was redeployed in Hwange. Catholic priests take an oath of celibacy.

The Chronicle newspaper quoted provincial police spokesperson, Abednico Ncube, as saying they were aware of the incident.

Ncube told that newspaper that “our officers attended to a suicide case, which occurred in the city center involving a businessman by the name Ernest Tekere. We are yet to get detailed information.”

Some late PF Zapu officials linked Tekere to Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s but he denied any links to the massacres.