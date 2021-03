The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it has recalled from parliament former Finance Minister Tendai Biti and several other lawmakers.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, announced in parliament today that he had received a letter from the PDP indicating that the party has recalled Biti, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma) and Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane) and others.

More details to follow …