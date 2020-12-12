Over 30 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe School

More than 30 students at one of Zimbabwe’s top schools have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in the southern African nation.

According to the state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Zvishavane district medical officer Darlington Chokera, and Education Inspector, Trynos Mahlokozera, confirmed that 32 student tested positive for COVID-19 but did not give more details.

Reports say students, teachers and other school staff have been quarantined and parents informed about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The school authorities were unreachable for comment as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.

Several schools, including John Tallach, Matobo Mission, Anderson Secondary School and others recently recorded high COVID-19 cases amid fears of a coronavirus crisis in the country where over 11,000 people have tested positive for the disease since March this year.

Three hundred and six people have so far died of the disease and over 9,000 have recovered.

Zimbabwe registered 81 new cases Friday and one death with Bulawayo having the largest number of COVID-19 figures.

More than 70 million people in the world have contracted COVID-19, according to Johns Hokpins University. At least 1,6 million people have succumbed to the disease. The disease has claimed almost 300,000 lives in America where more than 15 million people have contracted the disease.