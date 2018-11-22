Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Nelson Chamisa's MDC Cries Foul Over Forced Removal of Party MPs from Parly for 'Disrespecting' Mnangagwa

  • Gibbs Dube
Ready to pounce ... Members of the Zimbabwe National Army, state security agents and police outside Parliament of Zimbabwe.

See comments

WASHINGTON — 

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change lawmakers, who were assaulted by the police Thursday for allegedly disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by not standing for him when he walked into the House of Assembly in Harare for Zimbabwe’s 2019 budget presentation, say their actions were justified as they don’t recognize Mnangagwa as a legitimately-elected president.

Removed from House of Assembly for disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Removed from House of Assembly for disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Some of the legislators, who sustained some injuries in the scuffle, claimed that members of the Central Intelligence Organization beat them up, promising to crash the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa, which has rejected Mnangagwa’s election following disputed polls in July this year. The Constitutional Court ruled that Mnangagwa was the legitimately-elected president after Chamisa filed an appeal for the nullification of the presidential election results.

Police seen outside Parliament on Thursday
Police seen outside Parliament on Thursday

Mnangagwa won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to meet the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent. That percentage was eventually reduced to 50.6 percent by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission before the Constitutional Court hearing.

Thabitha Khumalo, MDC chairperson and leader of the opposition in parliament, says there are no standing rules and regulations compelling Members of Parliament to stand up for the president when he walks into the House of Assembly.

She says apart from that, the legislator and executive are equal and therefore the removal of lawmakers from parliament is illegal.

Thabitha Khumalo: No Law Compelling MPs to Stand in Parliament for Zimbabwe President
Embed
Thabitha Khumalo: No Law Compelling MPs to Stand in Parliament for Zimbabwe President
by VOA

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:33 0:00
Direct link

But Zanu PF’s Believe Gaule, a member of the party’s Central Committee, says MDC parliamentarians should respect the president of Zimbabwe as Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimately-elected leader of the southern African nation following what Gaule calls “free, fair and credible” elections in July this year.

Gaule: MDC Members of Parliament Should Respect Mnangagwa
Embed
Gaule: MDC Members of Parliament Should Respect Mnangagwa
by VOA

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:47 0:00
Direct link

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG