Zimbabwe President Declares Late Afrojazz Music Maestro Oliver Mtukudzi National Hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the late Afrojazz music maestro Oliver Mtukudzi a national hero.

Mnangagwa made the announcement Thursday evening.

According to VOA Zimbabwe Service reporters covering Mtukudzi’s death, talks are currently underway between the government and the late singer’s family about laying him to rest at the National Heroes Acre.

Indications are that his family wants Mtukudzi to be buried at his rural home.

Mutukudzi succumbed to diabetes Wednesday.

The late singer has 67 albums from a music career which started in 1977 with the Wagon Wheels Band featuring Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo.