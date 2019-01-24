Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zimbabwe President Declares Late Afrojazz Music Maestro Oliver Mtukudzi National Hero

Zimbabwe music icon Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi (L) plays his guitar during a rehearsal with a group of young musicians who are incubated at his Pakare Paye Arts and Music Centre in Norton 45km from the country's capital city Harare on January 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZAN

See comments

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the late Afrojazz music maestro Oliver Mtukudzi a national hero.

Mnangagwa made the announcement Thursday evening.

According to VOA Zimbabwe Service reporters covering Mtukudzi’s death, talks are currently underway between the government and the late singer’s family about laying him to rest at the National Heroes Acre.

Indications are that his family wants Mtukudzi to be buried at his rural home.

Mutukudzi succumbed to diabetes Wednesday.

The late singer has 67 albums from a music career which started in 1977 with the Wagon Wheels Band featuring Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG