Kenya Opposition Leader Takes Oath in Mock Inauguration

Defying threats of arrest, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga took an oath in a mock presidential inauguration ceremony in a Nairobi park.

The 73-year-old Odinga pledged to serve as "the people's president" before thousands of cheering supporters Tuesday in Uhuru Park.

Odinga claimed voting irregularities handed last August's initial presidential vote to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Following a challenge, the results were declared null and void by Kenya's Supreme Court in a historic decision. Odinga and his supporters boycotted a October 26 revote, citing doubts it would be conducted fairly. Kenyatta easily won the second election by a 98 percent margin, and was sworn in the following month.

Attorney General Githu Muigai had warned that any attempts to swear in Odinga as president would qualify as high treason, which is punishable by death.



A number of media outlets, including independently-owned Citizen TV, that attempted to cover the ceremony had been forced off the air by the government's communications authority.